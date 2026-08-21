Kazakhstan, South Korea discuss new industrial cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev held talks with Ambassador of South Korea to country Jung Ki-Hong, focusing on the next stage of industrial cooperation between countries.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

According to the ministry, the key topic of the talks was President Tokayev’s upcoming state visit to Seoul in September, which is expected to further strengthen strategic ties and open up new opportunities for business and investment.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the exploration and development of critical minerals, which are becoming increasingly important to global value chains. Kazakhstan and South Korea see significant potential for technology transfer, joint projects and deeper industrial partnerships, including through Kazakhstan’s planned Regional Research Center for Rare Earth Metals.



“Kazakhstan highly values its bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea. Trust-based relations and regular high-level dialogue play a special role in strengthening our strategic partnership,” Nagaspayev said.



He highlighted successful industrial partnerships involving Kia, Hyundai, Samsung Electronics and other major Korean brands, noting Kazakhstan’s interest in attracting advanced technologies, expertise and investment to develop high-value-added manufacturing.



The numbers underline the growing partnership: over the past 10 years, South Korean direct investment in Kazakhstan has reached approximately $8 billion.



Meanwhile, 36 joint projects worth more than $2.6 billion are currently at various stages of development in sectors overseen by the Ministry, with 16 projects already operational. These include manufacturing facilities for passenger cars, trucks and buses, household appliances, ventilation equipment and other industrial products.

The talks concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening Kazakhstan–South Korea industrial cooperation and expanding mutually beneficial investment and technology partnerships.