Uzbekistan, Indonesia sign dried fruit MoU to expand trade ties

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan and Indonesia have taken another step toward strengthening bilateral trade relations, signing a memorandum on dried fruit supplies during high-level talks in Tashkent aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting with a Indonesian delegation led by Ahmad Muzani.

The talks were attended by Alisher Agzamkhodjaev, head of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Ties, Foreign Investments and Tourism, as well as Alisher Shaikhov.

Discussions focused on increasing trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Indonesia, strengthening direct business-to-business ties, and advancing joint projects in agriculture, food production, logistics, and investment.

The sides also emphasized the importance of organizing regular business missions and B2B meetings to unlock export potential and broaden practical cooperation between private sector companies.

“As a practical outcome of the meeting, companies from Uzbekistan and Indonesia signed a memorandum on the purchase of dried fruits, which is expected to open new opportunities for Uzbek exporters in the Indonesian market,” the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

It was said that the agreement could help diversify Uzbekistan’s agricultural exports and strengthen its position in Southeast Asian markets, where demand for food imports continues to grow.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen trade and economic cooperation, launch new joint investment projects, and further intensify business contacts.