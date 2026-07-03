Azerbaijan harmonizes several laws with law "On public-private partnership"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Several laws have been harmonized with the law "On public-private partnership" in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Land Code, the laws on land lease, land market, privatization of state property, municipal land management, and regulated prices.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, with the exception of transferring land plots to state ownership or lease in order to transfer rights to a private partner in accordance with the law "On public-private partnership", ownership and lease rights over municipal lands can be acquired only through open land auctions or competitions.

For the purpose of implementing a public-private partnership project, a state-owned land plot is leased to a private partner under a lease agreement concluded between the authorized body and the private partner in accordance with the law "On public-private partnership".

In cases of fulfillment of obligations arising from a public-private partnership agreement concluded in accordance with the law "On public-private partnership", it's possible to limit the scope of application of the law "On privatization of state property".

In accordance with the law "On public-private partnership", a guarantee is provided to the private partner regarding the level of regulated prices, if provided for in the set of conditions of the competition.