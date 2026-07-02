Kazakhstan aims to become regional hub for value-added agricultural processing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan aims to become a regional center for deep processing of agricultural products, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As the presidential press service reported, he made the statement during the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana.

"We aim to move beyond exporting raw materials and instead create high added value within the country by developing a modern food processing industry, introducing advanced technologies, and building sustainable production and supply chains. This sector offers significant investment opportunities at every stage of the production cycle," the President said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is actively introducing artificial intelligence, robotics, and Industry 4.0 solutions across its food processing industry.

"AI-powered quality control systems, predictive equipment maintenance technologies, automated production lines, and intelligent supply chain management will significantly improve production efficiency, ensure high product quality, and meet the most stringent international food safety standards," he said.

According to the president, investments in smart logistics systems, automated warehousing, cold-chain infrastructure, and modern packaging technologies will help create fully integrated digital production and supply chains across the agricultural sector.

"We invite international investors, leading food producers, technology companies, and developers of artificial intelligence solutions to take part in this large-scale transformation," Tokayev said.

Moreover, Tokayev said artificial intelligence and advanced automation technologies are becoming the foundation of a new agricultural revolution.

"They make it possible to significantly increase crop yields, optimize water use, and substantially reduce environmental impact. Kazakhstan fully recognizes the importance of these developments. Thanks to the use of digital precision farming technologies and predictive analytics, our country has harvested a record 27 million tons of grain for the second consecutive year. To build on this achievement, we are carrying out the full digitalization of agricultural land and accelerating the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite navigation, and automated weather stations," the President said.