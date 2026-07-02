Kazakhstan, Marubeni discuss expanding economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan and Japan's Marubeni Corporation have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation and investment.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh government following a meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Marubeni Managing Executive Officer Satoru Ichinokawa in Astana.

"The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening business ties and expanding practical cooperation between the business communities of the two countries," the government said.

According to the government, the meeting focused on opportunities to deepen Kazakh-Japanese economic cooperation, with particular attention to energy and industrial development.

The government noted that Marubeni has long been one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the energy and manufacturing sectors.

The parties also reaffirmed their interest in advancing existing projects and exploring new investment initiatives in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

To note, Marubeni has been operating in Kazakhstan for more than three decades, with investments spanning energy, infrastructure, transport and industrial projects. The Japanese trading house has participated in major power generation and engineering projects in the country and remains one of Japan's largest corporate investors in Kazakhstan, while also supporting broader economic cooperation between the two countries.