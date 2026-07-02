Central Bank of Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss prospects for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, a statement posted by the CBA on its X account says.

The post notes that a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Aliyar Mammadayrov held a meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani during a working visit to Uzbekistan.

"They discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, priority areas of the Country Partnership Framework for 2025–2029, and the status of projects within this framework.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation," the statement reads.

World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister told Trend in an exclusive interview that the bank has invested billions of dollars in various projects over more than 30 years of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Current initiatives include the development of an urban project, working with ASRA to reduce water losses, and supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in modernizing irrigation systems and introducing climate-resilient agricultural practices," she said.