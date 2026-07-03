Internet banking payment volume in Turkmenistan more than doubles in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The volume of non-cash payments conducted through the internet banking system in Turkmenistan increased by 123.8% in January-April 2026.

This was calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Trend calculations based on the official data show that transaction volumes at Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and Dayhanbank SCBT grew by 403% and 141.7%, respectively.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) and Halkbank recorded increases of 38.3% and 9.9%, respectively, according to Trend calculations.

Meanwhile, Senagat JSCB and Turkmenbashi JSCB posted declines in internet banking payment volumes.

Their transaction volumes fell by 31.9% and 53.8%, respectively, Trend calculations show.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic "Altyn Asyr" card scheme. While initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as a result of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

Meanwhile, Denis Yudin, Head of Business Development Department at Colvir Software Solutions, told Trend in an exclusive interview that remote banking and mobile channels are expected to be among the most promising areas of financial sector development in Turkmenistan.

"The most promising areas are those that respond both to the government’s digitalisation agenda and to the real needs of the banking market. First and foremost, these include remote banking and the development of mobile channels," Yudin said.

According to him, these solutions are no longer viewed as optional services but have become a core element of the modern banking model, enabling customers to access services anytime and from any device.