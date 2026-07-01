  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

EC will invest up to 200 million euros for projects across South Caucasus - President of European Commission

Economy News 1 July 2026 19:45 (UTC +04:00)
EC will invest up to 200 million euros for projects across South Caucasus - President of European Commission
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. We have the Global Gateway Investment Program, and through this Global Gateway Investment Program, we will invest up to 200 million euros in grants for transport, energy, and digital links across the South Caucasus, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

"We want to foster peace through connectivity. We have the Global Gateway Investment Program, and through this Global Gateway Investment Program, we will invest up to 200 million euros in grants for transport, energy, and digital links across the South Caucasus. This has the potential to mobilize up to 2 billion euros in public and private investment. Projects could include the rail connection through Nakhchivan, the development of the Port of Baku, for example," she said.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more