Google maintains lead with 97.35% in Azerbaijan's search engine market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Google maintained its dominant position in Azerbaijan's search engine market, accounting for 97.35% of searches in September 2026, according to StatCounter Global Stats.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from StatCounter Global Stats, Google’s search engine market share in Azerbaijan across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices stood at 97.35% in September, unchanged from August.

Yandex, which ranked second, saw its market share decrease by 0.07 percentage points to 1.82%.

Bing, which ranked third, increased its share by 0.1 percentage points to 0.67%. DuckDuckGo and Yahoo! tied for fourth place, with shares of 0.07%. DuckDuckGo’s share decreased by 0.04 percentage points, while Yahoo!’s remained unchanged.

According to StatCounter Global Stats, Google also maintained its lead in the global search engine market in September 2026. Bing ranked second, followed by Yahoo! in third place, while Yandex and DuckDuckGo completed the top five.

On October 7, 2026, Google unveiled Android on-device AI Seal (AISeal), an architecture designed to enhance the security of personalized AI features running directly on Android devices.

AISeal uses the Android Virtualization Framework (AVF) and protected Kernel-based Virtual Machine (pKVM) virtualization. According to Google, the architecture isolates sensitive AI-related data and processes from the device’s main operating system.