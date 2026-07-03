Kyrgyzstan highlights large-scale construction projects in Kochkor district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Active construction of eight five-story residential buildings with 217 apartments is underway in Kyrgyzstan’s Kochkor district using funds from the republican budget.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during a meeting with local officials and residents of Kochkor district on June 23 as part of his working visit to Naryn region.

"Currently, eight five-story residential buildings with 217 apartments are being actively constructed in Kochkor district using funds from the republican budget, along with a modern bus station, a new building for the General Medical Practice Center, administrative buildings for the district emergency department, the Road Safety Service and the Justice House. New secondary schools are also being built," the statement said.

Furthermore, reconstruction works are being carried out at the boxing and wrestling halls of the Kochkor district Children and Youth Sports School, as well as at the "Seiyil" recreation park and the stadium, the President noted.

Meanwhile, the ongoing construction projects in Kochkor district demonstrate the Kyrgyz government’s focus on expanding residential infrastructure and improving public services in regional areas.

The development of housing, healthcare, education, transport and administrative facilities is expected to enhance living conditions and support the district’s long-term socio-economic growth. Investments in sports infrastructure and public recreation facilities also contribute to improving community development and creating additional opportunities for residents.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a number of projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.