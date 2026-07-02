ExxonMobil, Kazakhstan review technology and production cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan and ExxonMobil have discussed production performance and technological cooperation across their joint energy projects.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh government following a meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Peter Larden in Astana.

"The sides noted the productive nature of cooperation and reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen partnership," the government said.

According to the government, the talks focused on current production indicators and the further technological development of joint projects.

The press service noted that ExxonMobil remains a partner in Kazakhstan's largest energy assets, including the Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields, as well as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

For reference, ExxonMobil has operated in Kazakhstan since 1993 and is among the country's largest foreign investors in the oil and gas sector. The company holds interests in the Tengizchevroil consortium, the North Caspian Project and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, making it one of the key international partners in Kazakhstan's upstream and export infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Bektenov and Larden also discussed geological exploration, oil transportation and the application of new technologies in the country's energy sector.