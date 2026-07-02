Azerbaijan explores role in future U.N., NATO peacekeeping operations

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan is studying the possibility of deploying its armed forces to future peacekeeping operations conducted by the United Nations and NATO, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said on Thursday.

Hasanov made the remarks in the foreword to the Report on Peacekeeping Operations of the Azerbaijani Army, prepared jointly by the Center for Analysis of International Relations and the Ministry of Defense.

"Currently, the possibilities of the Azerbaijani Army's participation in various operations conducted by the UN and NATO are being studied to assist in maintaining international peace," Hasanov said.

According to the minister, more than 3,000 Azerbaijani servicemen have taken part in peacekeeping operations in different regions of the world since 1999.

Hasanov said Azerbaijan's peacekeeping forces were established in 1997 on the instructions of the country's late President Heydar Aliyev.

"This historic decision is a clear example of our country's commitment to peace, international security and stability," he said.

Hasanov said Azerbaijan created its peacekeeping forces despite facing difficult political and economic conditions at the time, including the occupation of about 20% of its territory and the displacement of nearly 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons.

He said Azerbaijan's first peacekeeping mission was in Kosovo, followed by deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, where Azerbaijani troops protected strategic facilities, escorted humanitarian aid convoys, maintained public security, disarmed armed groups and evacuated wounded personnel.

Hasanov said Azerbaijani military personnel are currently serving as military observers in the U.N. mission in South Sudan.

"The political decisions made regarding participation in peacekeeping operations, the will shown by our country, and the contributions made by our peacekeeping forces have further strengthened Azerbaijan's reputation as a reliable partner and friend in the world, as well as recognized it as a peace-loving country," he said.

Hasanov added that, under President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has continued to modernize its peacekeeping forces by providing them with modern weapons and equipment and continuously improving personnel training programs.