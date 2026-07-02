Azerbaijan air force chief attends 'Anatolian Eagle - 2026' exercise in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan's Air Force commander, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzadeh, is on an official visit to Türkiye, where he is participating in activities related to the multinational Anatolian Eagle 2026 tactical air exercise, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said Islamzadeh, who also serves as Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister, received a briefing from Colonel Zaur Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation, on the progress of the exercise and the tasks assigned to Azerbaijani personnel.

According to the ministry, Islamzadeh praised the professionalism demonstrated by Azerbaijani service members during the exercise.

The ministry said Islamzadeh also met with Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu. The two discussed the current state and future prospects of military aviation cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including the importance of joint exercises and the exchange of experience.

The commanders also observed training activities from the air and visited an exhibition of military equipment organized as part of the exercise, the ministry said.