Uzbekistan's imports reach $16.4 billion in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan imported goods and services worth $16.4 billion during January-April 2026.

This was reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee.

Machinery and transport equipment remained the largest import category, totaling $5.5 billion, up 29.1% compared to the same period last year. The category accounted for roughly one-third of the country's total imports, reflecting continued investment in industrial modernization and infrastructure development.

Industrial goods ranked second, with imports reaching $2.5 billion, an increase of 17.1% year-on-year. Imports of chemicals and related products totaled $2 billion, up 22.6%.

Food products and live animals recorded one of the fastest growth rates among major import categories, rising 47.2% to $1.9 billion during the reporting period.

Imports of services amounted to $1.6 billion, while mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials reached $1.4 billion, representing increases of 15.5% and 25.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports of miscellaneous manufactured goods grew 34.6% to $585.7 million, while non-food raw materials excluding fuels rose 34.5% to $464.8 million.

Imports of animal and vegetable oils, fats and waxes increased 37.3% to $217.7 million, while beverages and tobacco products totaled $100.5 million, up 24.3% year-on-year.

The figures indicate continued growth in domestic demand and investment activity, with machinery, industrial products and food imports accounting for the largest share of Uzbekistan's import basket.

Analysis

"The structure of Uzbekistan's imports suggests that investment and industrial development remain key drivers of external demand. Machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share of imports, indicating continued modernization efforts across manufacturing, energy, transport and infrastructure sectors." the Trend's analysis said.

The composition of imports is also reflected in Uzbekistan's trade relations with major industrial economies. Germany, one of Uzbekistan's leading economic partners in Europe, exported $359.2 million worth of goods to the country in January-April 2026, accounting for the majority of bilateral trade turnover. The figures underscore Uzbekistan's continued demand for foreign machinery, equipment and industrial technologies needed to support economic modernization.

The sharp increase in food imports, which rose by more than 47% year-on-year, may reflect growing consumer demand, population growth and the need to supplement domestic food supplies. At the same time, rising imports of chemicals, fuels and industrial goods point to sustained activity in production-oriented sectors of the economy.

The broad-based growth across nearly all import categories suggests that Uzbekistan's economy continues to expand, supported by investment projects, business activity and household consumption. While rising imports can contribute to trade imbalances, they may also signal increasing economic capacity and demand for equipment and raw materials needed to support future growth, according to Trend analysis.