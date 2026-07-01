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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 1

Economy News 1 July 2026 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 1
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 1.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9394 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0364 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1697 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9394

AUD

1.1716

BYN

0.6095

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1095

CZK

0.0799

CNY

0.2502

DKK

0.2595

GEL

0.6438

HKD

0.2167

INR

0.018

GBP

2.2511

SEK

0.1749

CHF

2.1012

ILS

0.5708

CAD

1.196

KWD

5.4862

KZT

0.3555

QAR

0.4664

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5443

MDL

0.0964

NOK

0.1713

UZS

0.0142

PKR

0.6111

PLN

0.4509

RON

0.3701

RUB

2.1697

RSD

0.0165

SGD

1.3117

SAR

0.4525

xdr

2.3054

TRY

0.0364

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0381

JPY

1.0446

NZD

0.9645

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