Iranian oil sells 20% higher after U.S. sanctions suspension - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Following the suspension of US sanctions on Iranian oil and petroleum product exports, Iran began selling its energy resources at prices 20% higher than before the conflict with the US.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to him, many considered the lifting of sanctions an unrealistic promise. "However, the sanctions were suspended, and today Iranian oil is selling at a 20% premium, and the revenue from its sale is flowing into accounts," Ghalibaf said.