Yelo Bank extends "Welcome to Business" campaign!

Yelo Bank’s highly acclaimed "Welcome to Business" campaign, launched to support entrepreneurship across the country, has been extended until September 30, 2026. This extension offers a premier summer opportunity for micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs who wish to maintain their momentum while cutting down on daily banking expenses!



Under the campaign, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities opening their first online business account will enjoy 0% commission on the following banking operations for 3 months from the account opening date (valid for an overall turnover up to 100,000 AZN):

✔️ Domestic transfers in national currency (both standard and urgent);

✔️ Cash withdrawals in national currency;

✔️ Salary project transfers (excluding "All ATMs").

On top of that, all entrepreneurs taking advantage of this offer will receive a complimentary 1-year business card. Business clients can also benefit from free online account opening, payroll card orders, and access to the Mobile POS service, which turns any smartphone into a POS terminal.

The Bank’s ultimate goal is to stand as a reliable and innovative partner for entrepreneurs, not just during their initial steps, but throughout every stage of their business growth. Individual entrepreneurs can join the campaign by opening their first online business account via the Yelo Business App, while legal entities can apply through the Yelo Internet Banking platform to secure this unique opportunity.

More details: Yelo Internet Banking – https://ylb.az/i-bnk; Yelo Business App – http://ylb.az/yelobiznes.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!