Kazakhstan sets date for Kurultai elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan has scheduled elections of deputies to the Kurultai (new unicameral parliament) of Kazakhstan for August 23, 2026, the relevant decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President.

Under the decree, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has been instructed to organize and conduct preparations for the election of deputies to the Kurultai.

The government of Kazakhstan, along with the akims of the capital, regions, and cities of republican significance, has been ordered to immediately take all necessary organizational, logistical, material, technical, and financial measures to ensure the elections are held.

Kazakhstan’s new Constitution was adopted through a national referendum held on March 15, 2026. Under the constitutional changes, the country’s bicameral Parliament will be dissolved and replaced by a unicameral Kurultai composed of 145 deputies.