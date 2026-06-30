Uzbekistan, Belarus eye new joint projects across key industries

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Uzbekistan and Belarus agreed to deepen economic and industrial cooperation during a visit by Uzbek Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, with the two sides outlining new investment projects and plans to expand bilateral trade.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following the visit of Uzbek Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov to Minsk on June 29.

Kudratov held talks with Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleyko, focusing on strengthening economic ties, increasing industrial cooperation and preparing for the third Uzbekistan-Belarus Interregional Forum, scheduled to take place in Minsk on July 6-8.

According to the Uzbek government, bilateral trade totaled $965 million in 2025. Belarus currently hosts 250 enterprises with Uzbek capital, while 110 companies with Belarusian capital operate in Uzbekistan.

The officials discussed a bilateral cooperation roadmap and explored opportunities to expand collaboration across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, woodworking, furniture manufacturing, polymers, packaging materials and construction materials. Plans were also reviewed for establishing livestock breeding clusters and research-and-production facilities.

Kudratov separately met with executives from major Belarusian companies to discuss the localization of pharmaceutical production and the creation of research and manufacturing clusters in Uzbekistan. The two sides also examined potential joint projects in the dairy, confectionery and baby food industries.

"The visit focused on identifying practical projects that will strengthen industrial cooperation, promote technology transfer and attract new investment," the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade said in a statement.

The meetings concluded with agreements to move forward on a number of new investment initiatives aimed at increasing production capacity, creating jobs and expanding long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.