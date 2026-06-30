AI creates new opportunities for young researchers and developing countries — expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Artificial intelligence is opening new opportunities for young researchers and countries with developing scientific potential, stated Sabukhi Sardarly, Deputy Dean and Associate Professor in the Department of Finance at the College of Business, Kansas State University (U.S.), and a CFA charterholder, speaking at the 9th ADA International Education Conference, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Artificial intelligence opens major opportunities for middle-income countries and young researchers. They now have a chance to take advantage of these changes, but this window of opportunity will not remain open for long, as others are also rapidly adapting to new technologies," he said.

According to Sardarly, the development of artificial intelligence has significantly accelerated and reduced the cost of conducting research.

"Previously, preparing a study required several research assistants, access to expensive databases, and about six months of work. Today, in many cases, one person can complete such work in roughly a quarter of the time," the expert noted.

He added that over the past year, the cost of data analysis and research preparation has significantly decreased.

"According to a recent study, over the past 12 months alone, the cost of deriving results from data — both in terms of time and financial resources — has fallen by around 50%. And this process continues to accelerate," Sardarly said.

In his view, countries should already be taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the development of artificial intelligence.

"The world is changing very quickly, and we need to position ourselves in a way that allows us to extract maximum benefit from these changes," he concluded.