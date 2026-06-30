Visa encourages banks to adopt real-time personalization model

PARIS, France, June 30. Visa is offering banks a real-time personalization model.

The remarks were made by the Senior Vice President and Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) for the CEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, Nicolas Khoury during an information session at the Visa Payments Forum in Paris, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, Visa has developed a patented technology — a customer behavioral analysis model — that creates a multidimensional, constantly updated profile of the cardholder.

“We have created what we call a customer behavioral model. It provides a multidimensional picture of who the cardholder is. This is not a single segment, but a dynamic, living profile that includes restaurant preferences, travel style, lifestyle, interests, and activities, all in real time,” Khoury noted.

Based on this model, Visa has launched a new solution — Visa Trip Intelligence — which creates a personalized travel experience for the customer.

“Visa Trip Intelligence takes all these signals and creates a personalized travel experience, including restaurant recommendations, activities, and relevant offers from Visa and banks,” he explained.

He emphasized that the bank’s interaction with the customer is not limited to the moment of purchase or trip planning, but continues in real time, including during the trip itself.

“When a customer arrives in Paris, for example, the bank can continue to interact with them in real time and provide relevant offers at the right moment,” he said.

He also criticized traditional banking approaches to customer segmentation, which are based on static categories.

“Today, banks use segmentation data from the past six months and try to ‘box’ customers into a single category—for example, a frequent traveler or an everyday consumer. But this oversimplification doesn’t work,” he emphasized.

According to him, the new model makes it possible to move away from fixed segments and toward a dynamic understanding of customer behavior.

“It's important for banks to understand the context. Only then can they offer the right course of action, the right proposal, and at the right time,” Khoury concluded.