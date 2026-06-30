Azerbaijan, Armenia to allow anonymous reporting on missing persons cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Citizens of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be given the opportunity to confidentially (anonymously) provide information about missing persons, as well as the locations of burial sites, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

The information was announced by Deputy Chief of the State Security Service Lt. Gen. Sharafat Hasanov during the international conference, "Modern approaches to resolving the issue of missing persons and strengthening cooperation," held in cooperation with the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

According to him, the ICMP has developed a special system with an electronic database.

“The information provided will be used exclusively for humanitarian purposes, and the person providing the information will under no circumstances be held liable. The goal is to help determine the fate of missing persons,” he noted.