  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30

Economy News 30 June 2026 09:14 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 30.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared compared to June 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,329,909 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,519,197 rials. On June 29, the euro was priced at 1,508,384 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 30

Rial on June 29

1 US dollar

USD

1,329,909

1,324,908

1 British pound

GBP

1,762,309

1,748,229

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,645,525

1,636,625

1 Swedish króna

SEK

136,805

136,086

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

133,968

133,410

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,251

201,822

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,071

14,024

1 UAE Dirham

AED

362,126

360,765

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,299,181

4,298,747

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

478,268

476,221

100 Japanese yen

JPY

821,272

819,148

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

169,564

168,955

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,456,711

3,442,358

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

935,774

933,463

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

751,107

746,983

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,935

80,437

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,514

28,404

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,104

17,193

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

365,360

363,986

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

101,491

101,135

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,514

11,471

1 Australian dollar

AUD

915,531

913,317

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

354,642

353,309

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,536,992

3,523,691

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,028,980

1,023,586

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,079,493

1,077,550

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,549

39,409

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

633

631

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

879,002

876,111

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

207,014

206,801

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

195,624

194,849

100 Thai baht

THB

3,997,892

3,969,345

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

326,667

324,168

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

862,225

862,743

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,875,753

1,868,700

1 euro

EUR

1,519,197

1,508,384

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

274,345

272,689

1 Georgian lari

GEL

504,188

502,216

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,442

74,140

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,805

20,467

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

480,198

478,392

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

782,298

778,479

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,172,627

2,161,243

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

143,469

142,978

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

380,334

378,545

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,139

2,133

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,682,712 rials and $1 costs 1,473,050.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.72-1.75 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,96-1,99 million rials.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more