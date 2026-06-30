Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 30.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared compared to June 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,329,909 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,519,197 rials. On June 29, the euro was priced at 1,508,384 rials.

Currency Rial on June 30 Rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 1,329,909 1,324,908 1 British pound GBP 1,762,309 1,748,229 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,645,525 1,636,625 1 Swedish króna SEK 136,805 136,086 1 Norwegian krone NOK 133,968 133,410 1 Danish krone DKK 203,251 201,822 1 Indian rupee INR 14,071 14,024 1 UAE Dirham AED 362,126 360,765 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,299,181 4,298,747 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 478,268 476,221 100 Japanese yen JPY 821,272 819,148 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 169,564 168,955 1 Omani rial OMR 3,456,711 3,442,358 1 Canadian dollar CAD 935,774 933,463 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 751,107 746,983 1 South African rand ZAR 80,935 80,437 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,514 28,404 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,104 17,193 1 Qatari riyal QAR 365,360 363,986 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 101,491 101,135 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,514 11,471 1 Australian dollar AUD 915,531 913,317 1 Saudi riyal SAR 354,642 353,309 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,536,992 3,523,691 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,028,980 1,023,586 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,079,493 1,077,550 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,549 39,409 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 633 631 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 879,002 876,111 1 Libyan dinar LYD 207,014 206,801 1 Chinese yuan CNY 195,624 194,849 100 Thai baht THB 3,997,892 3,969,345 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 326,667 324,168 1,000 South Korean won KRW 862,225 862,743 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,875,753 1,868,700 1 euro EUR 1,519,197 1,508,384 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 274,345 272,689 1 Georgian lari GEL 504,188 502,216 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,442 74,140 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,805 20,467 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 480,198 478,392 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 782,298 778,479 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,172,627 2,161,243 1 Tajik somoni TJS 143,469 142,978 1 Turkmen manat TMT 380,334 378,545 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,139 2,133

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,682,712 rials and $1 costs 1,473,050.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.72-1.75 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,96-1,99 million rials.