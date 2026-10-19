Kazakhstan, Cambodia explore wheat exports, farm trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Kazakhstan and Cambodia have discussed expanding agricultural trade, increasing export supplies and exploring joint projects in processing and investment, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

"Kazakhstan sees significant potential for strengthening its agricultural partnership with Cambodia. Our country has a strong agricultural production base and capacity that allow us to increase supplies of grain and meat products to foreign markets. We are interested in expanding our export geography, strengthening trade ties and implementing mutually beneficial initiatives. I am confident that consistent work in these areas will give additional impetus to bilateral cooperation," Saparov said.

He noted that grain trade would be one of the key areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan's grain harvest has exceeded 27 million tons for two consecutive years.

In the previous marketing year, Kazakhstan's grain exports reached 15.3 million tons, up 70% compared to the previous corresponding period. This was the highest grain export volume in 20 years.

In view of this export potential, Kazakhstan proposed exploring wheat supplies to Cambodia, taking into account local market demand, product quality requirements and logistical conditions.

The parties also discussed exports of meat products, including prospects for supplying Kazakh beef and lamb that meet halal requirements.

Dith Tina expressed interest in expanding imports of Kazakh agricultural products, including apples and meat. The sides also identified opportunities for cooperation in aquaculture.

"We are interested in strengthening our partnership with Kazakhstan in agriculture. The meeting confirmed the potential for expanding bilateral trade. We propose continuing work on the agreed areas and formalizing the main arrangements in a memorandum of cooperation," Dith Tina said.

To coordinate further efforts, Saparov proposed establishing a joint working group. It would address the terms of mutual supplies, market access for agricultural products in both countries, direct contacts between producers and importers, and opportunities for joint processing and investment projects.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue working on the agreed areas, focusing on expanding trade ties and implementing joint initiatives.