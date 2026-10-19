Uzbekistan, Iraq review expanding trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Uzbekistan and Iraq have discussed expanding political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, and joint projects during a meeting between senior diplomats on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on October 17.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan MFA, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Mohammed Bahr al-Ulum to review prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on expanding political contacts, increasing trade and economic cooperation, implementing joint projects and encouraging closer ties between business communities in the two countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of translating bilateral dialogue into practical cooperation and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial initiatives. However, no specific project agreements, investment commitments or trade targets were announced in the statement.

Moreover, the officials exchanged views on strengthening coordination within the United Nations, the OIC and other international organizations. They underscored the importance of supporting each other’s initiatives and aligning positions on pressing issues on the international agenda.

The meeting took place during the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which brought together representatives of member states to discuss issues of common interest and cooperation within the organization.

The meeting reflects the two countries’ efforts to maintain political dialogue and identify practical areas for cooperation, while coordination within international organizations remains another component of their bilateral engagement.