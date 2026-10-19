Kazakhstan to host ICAO Aviation Security Week for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Kazakhstan will host ICAO Aviation Security Week in Astana on October 20-22 for the first time, bringing together aviation authorities and industry representatives from around the world to discuss aviation security and cybersecurity, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

"Kazakhstan ranks among the world's top 20 countries in aviation security, with a score of 95.7%, and is currently the regional leader in Central Asia in this indicator," the ministry said.

ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar will make his first official visit to Kazakhstan to attend the event. Senior representatives from Brazil, Hungary, Italy, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, the United States, Thailand, France, Ethiopia and other countries are also expected to participate.

Representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations, the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) and GEA, will also attend.

During ICAO Aviation Security Week 2026, participants will discuss approaches to managing risks associated with digital technologies and artificial intelligence, growing cyber threats, the increasing use of unmanned aircraft, and the consequences of armed conflicts and geopolitical instability.

The agenda will also cover innovation and emerging technologies, workforce development, and ways to strengthen aviation security systems.

Aviation Security Week has been held in different countries since 2001. According to the ministry, related initiatives have been carried out under ICAO's auspices at the global level and through national-level events in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, India and Oman, as well as in African countries.