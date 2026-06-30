Education undergoes transformation amid development of AI - ADA Vice Rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Education systems around the world are undergoing a period of profound transformation amid growing uncertainty, rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Vice Rector of ADA University Vafa Kazdal said at the 9th ADA International Education Conference, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The era of stability is likely a thing of the past, and we must prepare for an era of constant uncertainty. Political and social change continues, and technological developments, especially artificial intelligence, pose new challenges to the education system. This is why education systems around the world are at a crossroads today, rethinking and transforming themselves," she noted.

According to Kazdal, the theme of the current conference, "Teaching and learning in an era of pedagogical transformation," is precisely these changes.

She pointed out that during the university's graduation events over the past week, issues of uncertainty, the impact of technology, and the changing role of education were repeatedly raised.

"All these questions make us consider: how can we maintain students' curiosity in an era when information has become so accessible and artificial intelligence is taking over many aspects of education? How is the role of the teacher changing? Are we still teachers in the classroom or are we becoming creators of educational experiences and mentors?" the vice rector noted.

Kazdal also emphasized that the conference is expanding its international representation each year and is becoming increasingly recognized in the global education community. This year, representatives and speakers from Jamaica, Brazil, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Pakistan, and Spain are participating.

"The conference is gradually, step by step, but steadily becoming more recognized and attractive to the international education community.

"We hope that the geography of its participants will expand even further in the near future," she said.

According to the vice rector, the conference's development is directly linked to the activities of ADA University's School of Education, which has significantly expanded its influence in recent years and now implements educational programs not only in Baku but also in the country's regions.

"Today, the School of Education is growing not only quantitatively. It's growing thanks to its influence, the achievements of its graduates, and the contribution they make to the development of education. This is one of the main reasons why we continue to develop this international conference as a dynamic, sustainable, and systematic platform," Kazdal said.

She also mentioned the example of one of the graduates of the research capacity development program, who was accepted to several leading U.S. universities and chose the University of Pennsylvania.

"Such achievements demonstrate that our efforts and our collaboration are bearing fruit. These individuals will return and continue to have a positive impact on our country's education system," the vice rector stressed.