Azerbaijani oil gains foothold in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $1.24, or 1.7%, on June 29 from the previous level, coming in at $75.6 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.31, or 1.8%, to $73.21 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.33, or 0.7%, to $44.47 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.96, or 1.4%, to $71.52 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.