Turkmen President to attend key Korea–Central Asia summit in Seoul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to make his first visit to South Korea as part of the upcoming Korea-Central Asia Summit.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen Government, citing South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s message addressed to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament).

According to the government, Lee said that "it is especially gratifying that President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will make his first visit to the Republic of Korea within the framework of the first Korea-Central Asia Summit, which will be held in our country."

The South Korean president also noted that cooperation between the two countries has expanded significantly over the years, the press service said.

He also thanked Turkmenistan for facilitating the transit of South Korean citizens from Iran through Turkmen territory during recent regional developments.

According to the press service, Lee further expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan's support for South Korean companies involved in major projects in sectors including shipbuilding and industrial construction.

Meanwhile, the first Korea-Central Asia Summit is expected to be held in Seoul on September 16-17, 2026. The summit will bring together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and South Korea. It is expected to elevate cooperation from bilateral engagement to a regular multilateral framework focused on trade, investment, energy, digital transformation, critical minerals, transport connectivity, and supply chain resilience.

According to South Korea's government, the summit forms part of the K-Silk Road Initiative, Seoul's first dedicated strategy for Central Asia, designed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, and digital connectivity.