Kazakhstan, Estonian Railways discuss development of Asia-Europe transport routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Estonian Railways have discussed the development of new transport routes linking Asia and Europe.

According to KTZ, Chairman of the Management Board Talgat Aldybergenov held talks with Chairwoman of the Management Board of Estonian Railways Merle Kurvits.

The parties discussed increasing freight transportation volumes, modernizing infrastructure, and launching new logistics services connecting Central Asia and Europe.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and outlined strategic priorities for further partnership development.

The discussions also covered potential joint projects within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), with both sides confirming their interest in strengthening long-term cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to digitalization and infrastructure monitoring. The participants shared practical experience in railway maintenance, reviewed modern diagnostic approaches, and discussed the introduction of digital technologies aimed at improving transport efficiency.

The agenda additionally included the development of multimodal transportation and measures to attract new cargo flows.

The parties also reviewed cooperation with Estonian seaports and outlined steps to increase freight volumes along the Kazakhstan–Baltic states–Europe corridor.

Following the negotiations, KTZ and Estonian Railways reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen partnership and advance joint transport and logistics projects.