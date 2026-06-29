Azerbaijan joins IMO talks on strengthening global maritime co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan was represented at the 76th session of the Technical Cooperation Committee, held at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the Ministry, Ramil Gasimov, Director of the Department of International Relations at the State Maritime and Port Agency, and Narmine Nabiyeva, Acting Head of the Human Resources Department, participated in the event.

At the session, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez and representatives of member states expressed their condolences to the families and relatives of the Azerbaijani seafarers who lost their lives in the Azov Sea. The participants made an appeal not to persecute seafarers as victims, and also discussed their important role in ensuring global trade.

The discussions included a review of technical cooperation activities and an exchange of views on identifying priority areas for the coming years. Particular attention was paid to strengthening the human resource capacity of member states, digital transformation, the professional training of seafarers, onboard training programs, improving search and rescue systems, and developing technical assistance mechanisms.

At the meeting, decisions were made regarding the development of the CIS Technical Cooperation Portal, the expansion of technical assistance activities based on the audit findings, and the strengthening of targeted support for member states.

Meanwhile, the Technical Cooperation Committee (TC) is the principal IMO body responsible for developing and overseeing capacity-building programs and technical assistance in the maritime field. Its primary focus is helping developing nations, Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and Least Developed Countries (LDCs). It provides the necessary training, legislative expertise, and resources to effectively implement IMO’s safety and environmental treaties. The committee manages the Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP) and ensures that all maritime assistance aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).