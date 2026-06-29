Kazakhstan, Georgia sign package of strategic agreements in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Kazakhstan and Georgia have finalized several key intergovernmental memorandums aimed at boosting bilateral institutional cooperation in cultural affairs, artificial intelligence, and tourism.

​This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

​The formal exchange of partnership documents took place in Astana during the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports via the Akorda press service. To deepen historical and social connections, a Memorandum of Understanding was concluded between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of Georgia.

​In the sphere of high-technology integration, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Additionally, the two countries moved to capitalize on growing bilateral travel volumes by exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism sector partnership, executed between the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.