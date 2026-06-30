Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets IMF's Bo Li to advance macroeconomic reform co-op

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Bo Li to discuss expanding cooperation on macroeconomic reforms, digital payments and public finance modernization.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Bo Li, who is visiting Uzbekistan to attend the latest meeting of the IMF's Swiss Constituency, conveyed greetings and best wishes from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the start of the meeting.

The two sides exchanged views on the current state and outlook of global financial markets and reviewed progress in implementing agreements reached during Mirziyoyev's meeting with Georgieva in New York in September last year.

According to the presidential press service, the discussions focused on strengthening practical cooperation with the IMF, particularly in support of Uzbekistan's ongoing economic reform agenda.

The IMF's contribution to reforms in monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies was highlighted, while both sides stressed the importance of expanding technical assistance in developing the country's macroeconomic policy strategy, advancing digital payment systems, liberalizing capital flows, improving national statistics methodology, strengthening public revenue management and maintaining a market-based exchange rate.

The meeting also addressed broadening training programs for specialists from Uzbekistan's economic institutions.

"The IMF plays an important role in supporting Uzbekistan's large-scale reforms, including improvements in monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies," the presidential press service said in a statement.

"The sides emphasized the need to expand expert and technical assistance in developing the macroeconomic policy strategy, digital payments, capital account liberalization, improving national statistics methodology, public revenue management and maintaining a free exchange rate," the statement added.