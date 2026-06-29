Uzbekistan, South Korea advance investment co-op across key industries

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade visited South Korea to hold high-level talks aimed at expanding bilateral investment and economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan following the visit of Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov to South Korea from June 24 to 26 as part of a broader Asian tour following stops in Qatar and Japan.

During the visit to Seoul, Kudratov met with South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Koo Yun-cheol, to discuss ways to diversify economic ties and launch new large-scale joint initiatives. The two sides agreed on a roadmap for strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

Kudratov also held meetings with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) President Jang Won-sam and Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) President Hwang Ki-yeon. The discussions focused on project co-financing mechanisms, expanding interbank cooperation and increasing grant support for socially significant development programs.

The Uzbek delegation also held a series of meetings with executives from leading South Korean companies, resulting in agreements to pursue joint investment projects across a broad range of industries.

The planned areas of cooperation include infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality, construction materials, retail, food processing, metallurgy, energy, oil and gas, chemicals, cable manufacturing, transport engineering, civil construction, financial services and robotics technologies.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the visit marked a new stage in strengthening the strategic investment partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea and is expected to generate new opportunities for bilateral trade, industrial cooperation and technology transfer.