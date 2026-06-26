Freight volumes along Middle Corridor via Georgia rise by 21%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Freight volumes transported along the Middle Corridor via Georgia have increased by 21%.

According to information published by Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the figure was announced by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili at a ceremony marking the start of the second phase of construction of the new Poti Sea Port.

According to the minister, the project represents a direct and effective response to growing demand in Georgia’s transport and logistics sector.

“This project opens up new opportunities for the country’s economic development and strengthens regional connectivity. Over the past few years, the Middle Corridor has become one of the fastest-growing international transport routes. Accordingly, the volume of cargo passing through Georgia has also increased significantly.

In the first five months of this year, freight volumes along the Middle Corridor grew by 21%, while the tonnage of vessels calling at Georgian ports increased by 19%. Growth has been recorded across almost all key directions, further confirming Georgia’s growing role in regional and international logistics,” the minister said.

Kvrivishvili noted that amid these developments, an additional investment of $40 million is of particular importance, as it will significantly expand the capabilities of the new Poti Port.

“Once the second phase is completed, the port’s capacity will reach 3 million tonnes, operational efficiency will improve, and cargo handling will become faster, which will have a positive impact on Georgia’s competitiveness,” she said.

The ministry noted that $93 million has already been invested during the first phase of the project, creating 360 jobs. At the current stage of implementation, an additional 50 jobs will be created.

“I would like to express my special gratitude to the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which continues to support Georgia’s economic development, as well as to Pace Group, which has transformed a private initiative into a successful project of national importance,” Kvrivishvili said.

She added that the public and international partners are well aware of the Georgian government’s consistent and clearly defined policy in this area.

“This strategy includes the development of the new Poti Port, the construction of the Anaklia deep-sea port, the modernization of railway infrastructure and the development of the East-West Highway. Today’s investments mean increased cargo volumes, new jobs, greater economic activity and an even stronger position for Georgia in regional and global trade,” Kvrivishvili said.

The ministry said the ceremony was attended by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Alan Pursell, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Managing Director Kenneth Angell, and Pace International President Ioseb Dolidze.

A symbolic time capsule ceremony was held following the event.

“The second phase of the project envisages further expansion of port infrastructure and an increase in handling capacity. In particular, a new 250-metre-long berth with a depth of 13 metres will be constructed, dredging works will be carried out in the approach channel, a modern ship loader will be installed, and a 700-metre conveyor line will be built to connect the existing urea storage facility with the new berth,” the ministry said.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, and reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime routes, connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.