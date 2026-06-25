Astana hosts 14th meeting of Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Astana hosted the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

This was reported in a press release published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport.

“The meeting was chaired by Galymzhan Koyshybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan,” the report says.

According to the ministry, the sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership based on the principles of good-neighborliness and mutual trust.

The ministry noted that bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has doubled over the past five years. To further expand trade turnover, the parties agreed to develop a roadmap aimed at increasing mutual trade, continue efforts to establish trade houses, and strengthen industrial cooperation and direct business contacts.

The commission reviewed cooperation in a broad range of sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, water management, environmental protection, construction, telecommunications, science, higher education, healthcare, culture, youth policy, sports and tourism.

At the same day, the first Kazakh-Turkmen Business Forum was also held, and brought together representatives of government agencies, the diplomatic corps and business communities from both countries, the ministry reports.

According to the ministry, participants discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, implementing joint investment projects and developing industrial cooperation. They also highlighted the importance of utilizing business support instruments, including the Astana International Financial Centre, development institutions and special economic zones.

"Following the commission meeting and business forum, the sides confirmed their readiness for the practical implementation of the agreements reached," the ministry said.

The report notes, that the corresponding measures are aimed at strengthening strategic partnership, increasing bilateral trade and developing the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

For reference, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership centered on trade, transport connectivity and energy cooperation. Bilateral trade has grown more than fourfold over the past five years and has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, while the two countries have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $1 billion. Particular attention is being paid to the development of transit corridors linking Central Asia with the Caspian region and beyond, including cooperation on rail, road and logistics infrastructure, as well as joint efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and cross-border commerce.