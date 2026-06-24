SOCAR, Italy discuss energy security and investment projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Italy have held discussions on energy security and investment projects, SOCAR’s press service said.

According to SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Giulio Tremonti, Chairman of the Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy in the energy sector, as well as with the successful expansion of long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation into new areas.

In this context, the acquisition by SOCAR of shares in Italiana Petroli from API Holding was noted as an important step towards further strengthening bilateral relations.

The parties also exchanged views on energy security, investment projects and other issues of mutual interest.