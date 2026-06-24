Kazakhstan discusses expanded economic ties with Mongolia, Bangladesh and WEF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Kazakhstan held talks with Mongolia, Bangladesh and the World Economic Forum on expanding trade, investment and digital cooperation on the sidelines of the Summer Davos in China's Dalian, the Kazakh government reports.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyam-Osor Uchral held talks focused on expanding trade and economic ties, industrial cooperation, as well as collaboration in mining and metallurgy, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and space technologies.

The parties also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kazakhstan in April this year. Special attention was given to achieving the target set by the heads of state to increase bilateral trade to $500 million.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

During a separate meeting with the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, discussions focused on trade and investment, transport and logistics, and digitalization.

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister emphasized that ongoing reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at strengthening state institutions, ensuring law and order, and building a “Just Kazakhstan”, are creating favorable conditions for sustainable economic growth, increased investment attractiveness, and expanded international cooperation.

The parties reaffirmed mutual interest in deepening Kazakh-Bangladeshi cooperation and implementing new joint projects in priority economic sectors.

In addition, during talks with World Economic Forum President and CEO Alois Zwinggi, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, investment attraction, and human capital development.