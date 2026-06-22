Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives of Morocco (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Ghayat who is visiting in our country for the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Member States.

The Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) announced this.

Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the level of the current relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco. They mentioned the successful progress of the bilateral relations based on mutual respect, especially, in the political sphere. It was also stressed that our countries co-operate successfully in international organisations and demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on various platforms.

The special role of inter-parliamentary co-operation in deepening our countries’ relations was emphasised during the conversation. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova recalled fondly her official visit to Morocco as well as her meetings with Moroccan colleagues at various international relations, saying that such contacts contributed to our relations. It was said, too, that the friendship groups active in the legislative bodies of both countries serve as a bridge in the progress of the relations. It was stressed that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between our Parliaments this year offered favourable opportunities to deepen the ties further as well.

The parties expressed satisfaction with our Parliaments’ co-operation in international parliamentary organisations including the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network. Morocco’s high representation at the Network’s conferences and the great importance attached to the work of the Organisation were pointed up also.

There was an exchange of opinions about other matters of shared interest at the meeting.