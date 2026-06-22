Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to deepen strategic co-op after ministerial call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Uzbek Foreign Minister held a productive phone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, during which the two sides discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, following the phone call between Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbek Foreign Minister, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

According to Saidov, Dar expressed appreciation for a letter from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledging the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran and commending Pakistan’s mediation efforts throughout the process.

The ministers voiced confidence that the next stages of the process would move forward constructively and that the implementation of the understandings reached would help strengthen regional security, stability, and mutual trust.

“We agreed to maintain close, trust-based and regular dialogue between our ministries to further deepen the strategic partnership between our two brotherly countries,” Saidov said following the conversation.