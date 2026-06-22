Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Friday after losing the confidence of Labour MPs.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he had informed King Charles of his decision earlier in the morning. He will remain in post until a Labour leadership contest is concluded, with nominations opening on July 9 and a new leader expected to be in place before parliament returns in September.

"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said, pledging his "full and unequivocal support" to whoever succeeds him.

Starmer came to power in July 2024 following Labour's landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of Conservative government. Defending his two-year record, he pointed to stronger economic growth, wages rising above inflation, falling NHS waiting lists, and increased defence spending.

"Look at what we've achieved in just two years. An economy that is stronger, growing faster than our peers. Wages rising faster than inflation in every single month since we came to power," Starmer said, also citing what he described as the biggest expansion of workers' rights in a generation.

He said his successor would inherit "a Britain that is far stronger and fairer" than the one he took over two years ago.