Turkmenistan commodity exchange sees decline in external trade values

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The total value of external quotations published for the June 10 trading session on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) has decreased by 8.3% compared to the value announced for the previous session, reaching $131.1 million from $143 million a day earlier.

The announcement was made in a report published by the Turkmenistan Commodity Exchange.

The decrease was driven by the agriculture and light industry sectors, where the total value of external quotations has fallen to $3.1 million and $2.7 million from $14.3 million and $3.3 million on the session a day earlier, showing a decrease of 78.3% and 19.7% accordingly.

Values in the remaining three categories remained unchanged:

- Petrochemicals - $123.4 million;

- Mechanical engineering - $1.4 million;

- Construction materials - $546,560.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, serves as the country’s primary economic institution. It oversees export-import operations and facilitates integration into the global economic system. SCRMET’s activities encompass the acceptance and sale of various commodities, including intellectual property, art, and real estate. Its overarching goals are to foster a level playing field for foreign investors, enhance trade turnover, and ensure the domestic market is adequately supplied with essential consumer goods.