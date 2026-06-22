ICIEC and the National Bank of Bahrain sign trade finance insurance policies to support trade across member states

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral credit and political risk insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed a Bank Master Policy (BMP) and Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP) with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) on the sidelines of the IsDB Group 2026 Annual Meetings, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 16 to 19 June 2026.

Under these insurance policies, ICIEC will provide insurance cover for eligible trade finance transactions extended by NBB to entities located in ICIEC Member States and support the confirmation of letters of credit issued by banks in ICIEC Member States, helping facilitate cross-border trade while mitigating payment risks.

The partnership underscores ICIEC and NBB’s shared commitment to expanding trade finance, strengthening cross-border trade flows, and deepening economic cooperation among Member States. Through the provision of risk mitigation solutions, the agreement enhances confidence in international trade transactions, supports increased private sector engagement, and facilitates the efficient movement of essential goods and services across strategic markets.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said: "Resilient trade ecosystems require strong financial institutions, trusted partnerships, and effective risk mitigation. These insurance policies with the National Bank of Bahrain bring these elements together, enabling greater confidence in cross-border transactions and expanding trade opportunities across ICIEC Member States. We are pleased to join forces with NBB in supporting businesses and facilitating the flow of trade that contributes to sustainable economic development."