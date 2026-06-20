Azerbaijan to dispatch another batch of diesel fuel to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. On June 21, 17 railcars with a total volume of 1,000 tons of diesel fuel will be sent from the Bilajari Station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to Armenia.

This is stated in the JSC’s statement.

Fuel exports to this country began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of RON-95 automotive fuel were supplied to Armenia.

According to the decision of President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025, transportation in this direction continues after the lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which have been in force since the occupation period.