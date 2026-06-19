Kazakhstan, Montenegro sign joint declaration to diversify economic, logistics ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan and Montenegro have signed a joint declaration in Astana aimed at expanding bilateral trade, transport links, and tourism cooperation, press service of Kazakh president says.

The declaration was signed following talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović during the latter's state visit.

"On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, based on genuine friendship and mutual respect, the Presidents reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples," the declaration says.

The two leaders agreed to expand trade and encourage investment in energy, logistics, construction, and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence. They also highlighted the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, with Kazakhstan positioned as a key link between manufacturing hubs in Asia and markets in Europe.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its support for Montenegro's bid to join the European Union, while Montenegro praised Kazakhstan's institutional reforms and its role in water resource management and climate diplomacy.

The two sides also agreed to hold a bilateral round table on expanding direct flights, increasing seasonal tourism, and launching joint research projects between universities in the two countries.