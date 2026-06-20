Azerbaijani and Belarusian MoD representatives hold working meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. A working meeting was held between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Belarusian Defense Ministries.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the information, in accordance with the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, a delegation led by Chief of the Troop Service Department of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, Colonel Dmitry Zhukovsky paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

As part of the working meeting on “Maintaining Order and Discipline and Organizing the Protection of Military Facilities,” Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Major General Azer Ibrahimov met with the guests and expressed his satisfaction at welcoming them to the country. Major General A.Ibrahimov noted that Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations, founded on friendship and brotherhood, are based on mutual trust, confidence, and support.

Colonel D.Zhukovsky expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended to the delegation and emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Military Attaché of the Republic of Belarus accredited to Azerbaijan, the delegation was provided with detailed information on the areas of activity of the Main Directorate, and questions of interest were addressed.

Subsequently, the guests visited the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense. They first laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, honoring his memory with profound respect and reverence.

Deputy Chief of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations – Chief of the Military Police Department, Major General Elgun Aliyev welcomed the guests and underscored the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of expanding military cooperation and promoting the exchange of experience," the information said.

The information noted that during the meeting, the guests were briefed on the history, structure, functions, material and technical capabilities, and training program of the Military Police Department. The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Belarusian delegation also toured the service premises and sports facilities of the Military Police Department. The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and a photograph.