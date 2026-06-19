Uzbekistan, Oracle and DataVolt sign cloud infrastructure agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 19. Uzbekistan has taken another step toward strengthening its digital infrastructure, with the Ministry of Digital Technologies signing a trilateral memorandum of understanding with Oracle and DataVolt to support cloud computing and data center development in the country.

This is reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies, following the meeting between the Ministry of Digital Technologies with Oracle and DataVolt.

The agreement was signed following a meeting between Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, DataVolt Chief Executive Officer Rajit Nanda, and Christian Obando, Oracle’s Cloud Sales Director for Central Asia, Central Europe, and the Balkans.

During the discussions, the parties reviewed plans for developing large-scale data centers, expanding cloud technologies, and enhancing Uzbekistan’s position as a regional digital hub.

The talks focused on the creation of a modern digital infrastructure ecosystem with the participation of Oracle and DataVolt, including efforts to attract international technology companies and investors while expanding the use of advanced cloud solutions across both the public and private sectors.

Participants also examined technical and operational aspects of future projects, including energy supply requirements, cybersecurity standards, data center infrastructure, and compliance with international best practices. Particular attention was paid to creating highly skilled jobs and increasing the participation of local specialists in major technology projects.

"Under the memorandum, the parties will collaborate on developing secure, reliable, and scalable cloud infrastructure, supporting the digitalization of public services, establishing a modern data center ecosystem, and strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as a regional technology hub in Central Asia." the ministry said.

The agreement reflects Uzbekistan's broader strategy of positioning itself as a regional technology and data infrastructure hub for Central Asia. As demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence applications, and digital government platforms continues to grow, countries across the region are increasingly competing to attract investments in data centers and digital infrastructure.

For Uzbekistan, attracting global technology companies such as Oracle and international data center investors like DataVolt could help accelerate the development of local cloud capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign-hosted digital services. The initiative also aligns with government efforts to expand digital public services, improve cybersecurity standards, and strengthen the country's digital economy.