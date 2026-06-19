Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhancing cooperation in military logistics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Pursuant to the Protocol of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, an event was held at the Main Logistics Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense to advance cooperation between the two countries in the field of military logistics.

This was reported by the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani nation, Heydar Aliyev, and the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of both countries, was honored with a minute of silence, after which the national anthems were played.

In accordance with the plan, presentations were delivered to the guests on the experience gained in the field of logistics during the Patriotic War.

During the event, it was emphasized that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The sides discussed the decisive role of logistics on the increasingly transparent battlefield and exchanged views on strategic warning, critical vulnerabilities, and the era of autonomous sustainment.

Discussions were also held on wartime food and water supply, the transportation of materiel and technical assets, the activities of maintenance units and the evacuation of casualties, the establishment of bath and laundry facilities, as well as other sustainment-related issues.

The guests also visited a military unit, where they were briefed on the measures undertaken within the Azerbaijan Army to organize clothing and food support.

At the conclusion of the event, a working protocol on the outcomes of the meeting was signed, commemorative gifts were exchanged, and questions of interest to the participants were answered.