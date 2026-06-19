Tajikistan and Georgia discuss further development of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Tajikistan and Georgia discussed further development of bilateral relations.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili on June 19, 2026, within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to the Republic of Tajikistan.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the further development of bilateral relations. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for political dialogue, as well as strengthening trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the statement said.

The sides also exchanged views on important issues of the international agenda and expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

Furthermore, they expressed their readiness to strengthen and expand constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Georgia. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and friendship.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Tajikistan and Georgia demonstrates the countries’ continued interest in expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian areas. The focus on strengthening political dialogue and trade and economic ties indicates that both sides are seeking to deepen practical cooperation and create new opportunities for interaction.

The discussion also highlights the importance of coordination within international organizations, including the United Nations. The expressed readiness to develop constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation reflects the positive dynamics of Tajik-Georgian relations and the shared interest in further strengthening partnership.