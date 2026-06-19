Uzbekistan explores tech partnership with Qatar’s MBK Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan and Qatar’s MBK Holding discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in digital investments, startup development, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies, following the meeting between Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Sheikh Mansoor Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Founder and Chairman of MBK Holding.

The talks began with a presentation on Uzbekistan’s digital economy and ongoing reforms in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Officials outlined the activities of IT Park Uzbekistan, highlighting efforts to attract foreign investment, support startups, increase IT service exports, and create favorable conditions for international technology companies.

Participants were also briefed on the growth of IT Park resident companies, export performance, and initiatives aimed at expanding the country’s outsourcing industry.

Representatives of UZINFOCOM, Uzbekistan’s state digital technology operator, presented key projects in digital government infrastructure, modernization of public information systems, data centers, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The delegation received updates on the country’s digital transformation agenda and future priority projects.

"Discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data center development, digital infrastructure, and other high-tech initiatives." the ministry said.

Particular attention was given to the country’s expanding pool of skilled young professionals and workforce development programs designed to meet the needs of international technology companies. Officials emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen human capital and support innovation-driven economic growth.

The parties also exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s investment climate, including legal and infrastructure conditions for foreign investors, the expansion of remote service capabilities, and prospects for joint projects in AI and cybersecurity.

The meeting reflects increasing international interest in Uzbekistan’s technology sector as the country seeks to position itself as a regional hub for digital services and innovation. Through initiatives such as IT Park Uzbekistan, the government has prioritized attracting global technology companies, expanding exports, and developing a skilled digital workforce.

Founded in Doha in 1969, MBK Holding operates across several industries, including digital technologies and startup development. The company has implemented more than 100 investment projects and maintains operations in multiple countries around the world.